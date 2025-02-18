Chinese researchers develop new lithium-hydrogen battery

A new study from the University of Science and Technology of China, published in the February 2025 edition of German journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, has demonstrated a new battery chemistry using hydrogen gas as the anode. The researchers’ lithium-hydrogen battery promises a cost-effective alternative to incumbent chemistries, and a theoretical energy density of up to 2825 Wh/kg.
