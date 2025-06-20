Chinese rare earth exports collapsed 74% YoY in May

Analysis of export data by The Wall Street Journal has revealed that China's rare earth magnet exports plummeted 74% year-on-year (YoY) in May to 1,238 tonnes—the lowest level since February 2020, following Beijing's implementation of export controls targeting critical automotive and defence industry materials. A fall of 52.9% was also recorded against the previous month, as Beijing’s implementation of rare earth export controls continues to rock the global industry.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?