Chinese rare earth exports collapsed 74% YoY in May

China is using rare earth export restrictions as leverage in ongoing trade negotiations with the US. By Stewart Burnett

Analysis of export data by The Wall Street Journal has revealed that China's rare earth magnet exports plummeted 74% year-on-year (YoY) in May to 1,238 tonnes—the lowest level since February 2020, following Beijing's implementation of export controls targeting critical automotive and defence industry materials. A fall of 52.9% was also recorded against the previous month, as Beijing’s implementation of rare earth export controls continues to rock the global industry. 

