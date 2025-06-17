Chinese automakers target 100% domestic chips by 2027

SAIC, BYD and Geely are developing cars using locally-sourced chips as Beijing accelerates its self-reliance targets. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese automotive manufacturers are rapidly advancing towards complete semiconductor independence, with SAIC Motor, BYD, Geely, Great Wall Motor, Li Auto and Changan all developing vehicles using entirely domestically-produced chips. According to a new report by Nikkei, Beijing has accelerated its self-sufficiency timeline and is targeting 100% domestic automotive semiconductors by 2027.

