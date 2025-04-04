China: state-owned OEMs must restructure for overseas growth

The Chinese government plans to encourage strategic restructuring and consolidation among its state-owned automakers to boost their competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and overseas markets. The announcement was made by Gou Ping, Vice Chairman of the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, at the recent EV100 forum in Beijing.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?