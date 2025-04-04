China: state-owned OEMs must restructure for overseas growth

China aims to make its state-owned brands more competitive in international markets through restructuring and consolidation of resources. By Stewart Burnett

The Chinese government plans to encourage strategic restructuring and consolidation among its state-owned automakers to boost their competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and overseas markets. The announcement was made by Gou Ping, Vice Chairman of the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, at the recent EV100 forum in Beijing. 

