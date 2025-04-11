China calls for unity with EU as trade war escalates

During an 11 April meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Xinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for greater cooperation between China and the EU on trade. The news comes in the wake of rapid escalation in the ongoing trade war between the US and China; in the last 24 hours, China has upped its duties on US goods to 125% in response to the US raising its own rate to 145%.
