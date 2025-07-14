China: BYD and Chery improperly claimed CN¥383m subsidies

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued a finding: BYD and Chery improperly claimed CN¥383m (US$53.4m) in electric vehicle subsidies for approximately 13,660 vehicles during 2016-2020, although Chery has issued a statement formally denied any wrongdoing. The nationwide audit examined over 75,000 vehicles from dozens of manufacturers, identifying total ineligible claims exceeding CN¥864m across the industry.
