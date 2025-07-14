China: BYD and Chery improperly claimed CN¥383m subsidies

China intensifies scrutiny of its automotive industry as a two-year price war starts impacting profits across the supply chain. By Stewart Burnett

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued a finding: BYD and Chery improperly claimed CN¥383m (US$53.4m) in electric vehicle subsidies for approximately 13,660 vehicles during 2016-2020, although Chery has issued a statement formally denied any wrongdoing. The nationwide audit examined over 75,000 vehicles from dozens of manufacturers, identifying total ineligible claims exceeding CN¥864m across the industry.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/china-byd-and-chery-improperly-claimed-cn%c2%a5383m-subsidies/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here