Chery’s software-forward ‘iCaur’ to launch globally in August

Chery Auto will launch its iCAR V27 flagship SUV on 1 August in Dubai, rebranding the model as ‘iCaur’ to avoid trademark conflicts with Apple's existing ‘iCar’ rights outside China. The software-forward five-metre SUV features a range-extended electric powertrain combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with electric motors, offering rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations with the latter producing 335 kW and 200 kilometres of electric-only range.
