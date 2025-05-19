CATL unveils standardised swap pack for heavy e-trucks

CATL has launched a standardized 75# battery swap pack for heavy-duty trucks, designed to address some of the outstanding challenges facing electrification in the commercial vehicle segment. The pack was unveiled on 18 May at an event in Datong, Shanxi province, and is compatible with 95% of mainstream commercial vehicles through Qiji Energy’s swap stations.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?