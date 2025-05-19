CATL unveils standardised swap pack for heavy e-trucks

CATL believes standardisation of battery packs is a necessary step towards enabling battery swap technology at scale. By Stewart Burnett

CATL has launched a standardized 75# battery swap pack for heavy-duty trucks, designed to address some of the outstanding challenges facing electrification in the commercial vehicle segment. The pack was unveiled on 18 May at an event in Datong, Shanxi province, and is compatible with 95% of mainstream commercial vehicles through Qiji Energy’s swap stations.

