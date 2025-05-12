CATL expects to raise over around US$4bn in HK listing

Chinese battery giant CATL is expecting to raise approximately HK$31bn (US$4bn) through its planned listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Proceeds from the initial public offering—expected to be the largest on the city’s exchange since 2021—will primarily fund its expansion in Hungary and other initiatives as detailed in the company’s prospectus filed on 12 May.
