CATL enters robotaxi segment through Hellobike JV

CATL continues to expand beyond its core business of EV battery manufacturing. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese battery giant CATL has entered the robotaxi segment through a new joint venture with mobility platform Hello and Ant Group, cumulatively investing over CN¥3bn (US$420m) in autonomous driving technology development. The new company, Shanghai Zaofu Intelligent Technology, will focus on SAE Level 4 autonomous driving research, safety applications and commercialisation.

The collaboration leverages each company’s distinct strengths. CATL, for its part, will contribute advanced battery technology and intelligent skateboard chassis systems supporting deep integration with autonomous driving modules. Hello, on the other hand, brings its existing experience in mobility services platforms through its ongoing bicycle-sharing service, Hellobike. Ant Group will provide foundational AI technologies including large models, reinforcement learning, and security expertise.

The partnership positions CATL to diversify beyond its core battery manufacturing business—a strategy also observable in its plans to deploy battery swap stations at scale—into the growing autonomous vehicle market.