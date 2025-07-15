CATL and JAC achieve 150-second battery swap for e-trucks

CATL and JAC Group have successfully completed battery swap tests for e-trucks in China, achieving full battery replacement in just 150 seconds using the former’s ‘Choco-SEB’ battery platform. The tests aimed to establish battery swapping as a viable alternative to conventional charging, matching the refuelling time of diesel trucks and effectively eliminating hauliers’ concerns about excessive downtime.
