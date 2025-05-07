Canada’s Lion Electric faces imminent liquidation

Lion Electric was once the symbol of Quebec’s EV ambitions, but the ongoing US-Canada tariff dispute appears to have sealed its fate. By Stewart Burnett

Canadian e-bus and truck maker Lion Electric is teetering on the brink of liquidation after the Quebec government declined to provide additional funding for its operations. The decision signals a retracing of the province’s electrification goals, with Premier François Legault citing high risks and diminished export possibilities to the US due to the ongoing trade situation. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/canadas-lion-electric-faces-imminent-liquidation/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here