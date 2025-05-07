Canada’s Lion Electric faces imminent liquidation

Canadian e-bus and truck maker Lion Electric is teetering on the brink of liquidation after the Quebec government declined to provide additional funding for its operations. The decision signals a retracing of the province’s electrification goals, with Premier François Legault citing high risks and diminished export possibilities to the US due to the ongoing trade situation.
