Canada turns its tariffs ire towards Elon Musk

Canadian Liberal Party Prime Minister candidate Chrystia Freeland has proposed implementing a 100% tariff on imports of Teslas in a targeted and decidedly personal response to the US’ 25% tariffs. The development follows a series of measures by Canadian officials to target Chief Executive Elon Musk; most notably, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also terminated a CA$100m (US$69.6m) contract with internet satellite company Starlink.
