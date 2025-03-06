Canada turns its tariffs ire towards Elon Musk

Canadian officials are unleashing a range of retaliatory measures intended to hurt Musk’s bottom line. By Stewart Burnett

Canadian Liberal Party Prime Minister candidate Chrystia Freeland has proposed implementing a 100% tariff on imports of Teslas in a targeted and decidedly personal response to the US’ 25% tariffs. The development follows a series of measures by Canadian officials to target Chief Executive Elon Musk; most notably, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also terminated a CA$100m (US$69.6m) contract with internet satellite company Starlink.

