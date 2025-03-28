Canada says old trade relationship with the US is “over”

With much of the global automotive industry still reeling from the Trump administration’s punishing and “permanent” 25% across-the-board tariffs on vehicle imports, Canada has promised a response is on the way. New Prime Minister Mark Carney called the new tariffs a “direct attack” and told reporters on 27 March his cabinet would shortly convene to formulate their response; however, it remains to be seen whether this means reciprocal tariffs.
