California proposes to allow driverless truck testing

On 26 April, Californian regulators proposed new rules to permit the testing of self-driving heavy-duty trucks on public roads, reversing a long-standing ban. The proposal, announced by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) would allow autonomous vehicle tests for trucks weighing over 10,001 pounds, including Class 8 semi-trucks, albeit with restrictions on routes and vehicle types.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?