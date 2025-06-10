CaetanoBus shifts to Chinese tech in new e-bus models

Toyota-backed Portuguese CV manufacturer, CaetanoBus, has unveiled a new generation of e-buses featuring CATL-made LFP batteries and CRRC drive systems, marking a shift from its previous supplier Siemens, as well as various NMC battery providers. The Portuguese manufacturer's new range includes 8.5-metre, 12-metre and 18-metre variants, with all sizes available as battery-electric vehicles and the larger two also offered with hydrogen fuel cells.