BYD will make Hungary its European headquarters

BYD has announced it will establish its European headquarters, as well as a new research and development (R&D) centre in Budapest, Hungary, as it looks to centralise its efforts to spearhead European new energy vehicle (NEV) markets. The initiative also encompasses a previously-announced passenger electric vehicle (EV) plant in Szeged, expected to create thousands of jobs and bolster Hungary’s position at the forefront of Chinese efforts to enter Europe.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?