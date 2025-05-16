BYD will make Hungary its European headquarters

Hungary continues to position itself at the centre of Chinese efforts to expand into European markets. By Stewart Burnett

BYD has announced it will establish its European headquarters, as well as a new research and development (R&D) centre in Budapest, Hungary, as it looks to centralise its efforts to spearhead European new energy vehicle (NEV) markets. The initiative also encompasses a previously-announced passenger electric vehicle (EV) plant in Szeged, expected to create thousands of jobs and bolster Hungary’s position at the forefront of Chinese efforts to enter Europe.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/byd-will-make-hungary-its-european-headquarters/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here