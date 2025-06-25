BYD unveils intercity e-bus with 700 km range for Europe

BYD has launched its latest commercial vehicle offering, the B13.b electric intercity bus (e-bus) at the UITP Summit in Hamburg, marking the vehicle's European debut with a claimed range of up to 700 km. The 13.2-metre bus features the company's integrated Blade Battery Chassis technology, which houses a 560kWh lithium iron phosphate battery directly within the vehicle structure.
