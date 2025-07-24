BYD to begin EV production in Pakistan from 2026 onwards

BYD has announced that it will begin assembling electric vehicles (EVs) at its Pakistan factory by July or August 2026, with an initial annual capacity of 25,000 units on a two-shift system. The Chinese manufacturer aims to capture 30-35 per cent of Pakistan's nascent electric and plug-in hybrid market through a partnership with Mega Motor Company, a subsidiary of utility firm Hub Power.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?