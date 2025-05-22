BYD sold 213,000 ADAS cars in April, beat Tesla in Europe

BYD continued its streak in April, announcing the sale of 213,325 vehicles equipped with smart assisted driving features (ADAS), bringing its total for such cars to over 480,000. The company also surpassed Tesla in European electric vehicle (EV) sales for the first time, registering 7,231 fully electric cars compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to Jato Dynamics.
