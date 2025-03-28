BYD signs parts distribution deal with Italy’s Intergea

In a move intended to build its presence as a supplier, electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD said on 27 March 2025 it had signed a new car parts distribution deal with Italian distributor Intergea. BYD is looking specifically to become a key parts supplier to the European automotive industry, particularly as it pertains to the rising presence of Chinese brands.
