BYD faces US$45m Brazil plant human trafficking lawsuit

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD faces a BRL 257m (US$45m) Brazilian lawsuit alleging violations of labour laws during the construction of its upcoming plant in the state of Bahia. The lawsuit, filed on 27 May, claims the OEM is responsible for human trafficking and “slavery-like conditions”, and is seeking compensation of BRL 50,000 for each violation, multiplied by the number of workers affected.
