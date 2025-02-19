BYD: Chinese brands 3-5 years ahead on NEVs

BYD Chief Executive Wang Chuanfu remarked that Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) are three to five years ahead of the rest of the world in a 17 February interview with state news outlet CCTV. In the interview he expressed his wish for trade restrictions to be relaxed, but also emphasised that China’s lead is comprehensive; spanning hardware, software offerings, sticker prices and vertical integration of the supply chain.
