BYD Chairman anticipates strong overseas growth in 2025

BYD believes overseas markets are entering a period of “explosive growth” akin to what it experienced in China in 2020. By Stewart Burnett

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu expects his company to achieve strong overseas growth in 2025, with monthly sales continuing to rise across multiple international markets. The automaker, which was until recently almost entirely dependent on China for all of its sales, shifted 89,047 vehicles overseas in May, marking its sixth consecutive record-breaking month and accounting for 23% of total monthly sales.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/byd-chairman-anticipates-strong-overseas-growth-in-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here