BYD Chairman anticipates strong overseas growth in 2025

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu expects his company to achieve strong overseas growth in 2025, with monthly sales continuing to rise across multiple international markets. The automaker, which was until recently almost entirely dependent on China for all of its sales, shifted 89,047 vehicles overseas in May, marking its sixth consecutive record-breaking month and accounting for 23% of total monthly sales.
