BMW trials solid state in i7 test vehicles

BMW has announced it will begin testing full-sized all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) in a BMW i7 prototype operating in the Munich area. Developed by US-based battery firm Solid Power, the battery cells feature a sulfide-based electrolyte and promise higher energy density in a compact design—in other words, longer range with no additional weight or space considerations.
