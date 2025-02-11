BMW pledges continued investments into ICE technology

Citing political instability as a contributing factor, BMW’s Jochen Boller sees no reason to wind down the automaker’s ICE operations. By Stewart Burnett

In a 10 February interview with Financial Times, BMW Board Member Jochen Goller pledged to continue investing in internal combustion engine and hybrid technologies. Citing US policy changes under the Trump administration, Boller stated it would be “naive to believe that the move towards electrification is a one-way road”.

