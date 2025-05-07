BMW maintains 2025 outlook but warns of “notable” Q2 impact

BMW has reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook, forecasting earnings before tax at 2024 levels and an operating margin of 5-7% for its automotive segment. At the same time, the German automaker warned of a "notable" Q2 impact from US tariffs; Chief Executive Oliver Zipse has also become the first to predict that the Trump administration will soften its levies from July onwards.
