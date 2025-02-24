BMW has no plans for solid state until at least 2033

BMW thinks there’s a lot of life still in traditional lithium-ion batteries, and is now working to reduce production costs. By Stewart Burnett

BMW is sticking with lithium-ion for the foreseeable future, with no plans to deploy solid-state batteries in series production vehicles in the next eight years. In a new interview with Autocar, Vice President of Next-Generation Battery Technology Martin Schuster doubled down on the approach taken with its Gen 6 batteries, remarking there is “a long way to go” with the technology before it’s time to move on.

