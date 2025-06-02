Bloomberg: Rivian eyes debt deal as expected deliveries fall

Rivian expects deliveries to fall as low as 40,000 units in 2025 as tariffs and uncertain EV demand bite. By Stewart Burnett

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian is exploring a high-yield bond sale of up to US$2bn, with JPMorgan Chase leading the potential transaction to partly refinance debt maturing in 2026. Early pricing discussions suggest yields around 10%, with the deal possibly launching next week, though sources told Bloomberg that the transaction remains under discussion and may not proceed as planned.

