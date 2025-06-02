Bloomberg: Rivian eyes debt deal as expected deliveries fall

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian is exploring a high-yield bond sale of up to US$2bn, with JPMorgan Chase leading the potential transaction to partly refinance debt maturing in 2026. Early pricing discussions suggest yields around 10%, with the deal possibly launching next week, though sources told Bloomberg that the transaction remains under discussion and may not proceed as planned.
