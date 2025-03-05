Bentley begins construction of EV-oriented UK logistics hub

In a move set to advance its vision of a fully-electric product line-up by 2035, British automaker Bentley has begun construction of a new logistics centre at its headquarters in Crewe. The 11,620 square-metre—expected to be completed by October 2025 and operational by mid-2026—will facilitate the automaker’s material processing and delivery, incorporating advanced kitting and sequencing capabilities to streamline production.
