Beep launches US-first autonomous bus service

Beep will operate a service encompassing 12 stops along a 3.5-mile stretch of Jacksonville’s downtown area. By Stewart Burnett

Beep has launched the US’ first-ever fully autonomous public transit system in Jacksonville, Florida, operating 14 battery-electric Ford E-Transit vehicles along a geofenced 3.5-mile stretch of the downtown area. The development was enabled by US$52.7m in funding, co-led by Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital, bringing the company’s total capital raised to US$97.7m.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/beep-launches-us-first-autonomous-bus-service/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here