Beep launches US-first autonomous bus service

Beep has launched the US’ first-ever fully autonomous public transit system in Jacksonville, Florida, operating 14 battery-electric Ford E-Transit vehicles along a geofenced 3.5-mile stretch of the downtown area. The development was enabled by US$52.7m in funding, co-led by Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital, bringing the company’s total capital raised to US$97.7m.
