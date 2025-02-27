Battery start-up Volklec hopes to build £1bn UK gigafactory

Coventry battery start-up Volklec has tentative plans to build a £1bn (US$1.27bn) gigafactory in the UK, with the backing of former investors in Britishvolt. To overcome the mistakes of the now-defunct British start-up, the company has entered a partnership with Chinese battery firm Far East Battery to use its engineers, manufacturing know-how and raw material supplies.
