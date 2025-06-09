Baird and Argus downgrade Tesla stock over robotaxi doubts

Baird and Argus Research have downgraded Tesla’s stock, citing unrealistic expectations for the company's imminent 12-vehicle robotaxi launch in Austin, as well as reputational risks from Chief Executive Elon Musk's political activities. Both firms moved their ratings from bullish to neutral, warning that near-term uncertainties outweigh the electric vehicle maker's long-term potential.
