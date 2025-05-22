Baidu’s Apollo Go announces 1,000 robotaxi milestone

The Baidu-owned robotaxi firm also shared that it had provided over 1.4 million driverless rides in the first quarter of 2025 alone. By Stewart Burnett

Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing unit, Apollo Go, has announced a milestone: 1,000 fully driverless vehicles across 15 cities worldwide. In its most recent earnings call, Baidu announced that the unit has provided more than 11 million cumulative rides as of May 2025, including 1.4 million rides in the first quarter alone, marking a 75% year-on-year increase.

