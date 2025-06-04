Backlash against BYD’s Chinese price war worsens

BYD faces widespread backlash from fellow automakers, as well as industry lobbying groups and even the ruling party. By Stewart Burnett

BYD's aggressive price cuts of up to 34% are drawing the ire of both industry players and regulators in China, with the automaker's Hong Kong-listed shares falling 17% over the last week alone. One critic, the powerful lobbying group, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, criticised the “vicious competition” and “disorderly price wars” that threaten the electric vehicle sector's sustainability.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/backlash-against-byds-chinese-price-war-worsens/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here