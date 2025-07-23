AV firm Momenta backs Chinese e-truck startup Zeron

Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta has led a CN¥500m (US$69.7m) Series A funding round for compatriot e-truck startup Zeron, marking the company’s first investment in the commercial vehicle sector. The round was co-led by Xinghang Venture Capital and Chentao Capital, with participation from multiple investors including Guofa Wenxin, Loudong Industrial Fund, and existing shareholder Tianshan Capital.
