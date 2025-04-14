Waymo robotaxis claimed 20% of all Austin Uber rides in March

Under and Waymo have indicated they plan to further expand the Austin service into new parts of the city soon. By Stewart Burnett

Waymo’s newly-launched robotaxi service in Austin is off to a flying start, comprising around 20% of all rides taken via the Uber app in the last week of March 2025 according to YipitData. The robotaxi firm has also racked up 80% more rides in Texas during its first 27 days of service than it did in the early days of its first launch in San Francisco.

The development suggests that US public sentiment towards robotaxis could be on the upswing. Historically, doubts around the technology have posed an apparently significant barrier to their acceptance. Nearly two thirds of Americans indicated in a 2022 Pew Research Center survey they would not want to travel in a driverless passenger vehicle if given the opportunity.

While this is due in part to the fact robotaxi services have rolled out in only a small handful of US cities thus far, it is also important to highlight the role of numerous high-profile crashes in sowing consumer distrust. Back in March, Amazon-owned robotaxi firm Zoox recalled its fleet following a pair of crashes that injured two motorcycle users.

In Austin, rides are currently limited to a 37-square-mile operating zone encompassing Hyde Park, the downtown area, and Montopolis. Uber has indicated it plans to expand the operation zone in the future pending additional city mapping and testing by Waymo.

The data also suggests that Tesla, which plans to launch its own paid robotaxi testing in Austin by the end of June, will have its work cut out for it. The Elon Musk-led automaker has repeatedly faced delays advancing its autonomous driving vision, and likely did not anticipate being beaten to the punch by Waymo in the city. Now, in addition to demonstrating the viability of its own technology, it will have to carve out a portion of the market share captured by Waymo.