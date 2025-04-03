Lotus Robotics partners with Here for SAE Level 2+ tech

Under the new MoU, Lotus Robotics will develop the automated driving technology, with Here supplying its HD Live Map. By Stewart Burnett

Lotus Robotics has announced a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an advanced highway navigation pilot solution that offers SAE Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities. The technology will be utilised in upcoming Lotus vehicles, but will also be jointly offered to automakers across Europe.

Under the MoU, Lotus Robotics will engineer the SAE Level 2+ autonomous driving solution, which integrates an “advanced sensor perception stack”, while Here Technologies will provide its Here HD Live Map which covers Europe. The solution is set for homologation in Europe later in 2025.

This is not the first time the two companies have teamed up for automotive software. Back in 2022, they developed a customised advanced navigation solution based on Here Navigation to the hyper-SUV Lotus Eletre and hyper-GT Lotus Emeya. Building on this collaboration, Lotus Robotics and Here are now expanding their partnership to develop the Highway Navigation Pilot and making their solution available to other OEMs.

“We see a huge potential need for L2+ ADAS and NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) in highway scenarios for the global market in the near future. Lotus Robotics is dedicated to building an open ecosystem together with our strategic partners including HD map services provided by Here Technologies as a key element of our technical stack of automated driving. We are expecting a rapid rollout of this product portfolio combining Lotus Robotics Software and Here Map data across the globe,” said Dr. Bo Li, Chief Executive of Lotus Robotics, in a statement.