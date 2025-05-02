Aurora launches first-ever commercial US robotruck service

Aurora plans to expand its service from between Dallas and Houston to other parts of Texas later in 2025. By Stewart Burnett

Aurora has launched the first commercial self-driving trucking service in the US, operating driverless Class 8 trucks on public highways in Texas. The company’s autonomous trucks began delivering freight between Dallas and Houston for customers Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines in the week commencing 28 April, and have already completed 1,200 miles without a driver.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/aurora-launches-first-ever-commercial-us-robotruck-service/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here