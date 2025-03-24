Audi Chairman teases new C-segment EV, built at Ingolstadt

In a new interview with German daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Audi Chairman of the Board of Management, Gernot Döllner, announced that his company plans to build an A3-style electric vehicle (EV) at its Ingolstadt headquarters, possibly as early as 2026. The automaker is aiming for an accelerated three-year development window for the as-yet-unrevealed EV, for which development began in 2024.