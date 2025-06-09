Assembler Handal leverages Chinese OEM expansion in SE Asia

Indonesian auto assembler Handal is positioning itself to capitalize on Chinese automakers' aggressive Southeast Asian expansion, with deputy chairman Jongkie Sugiarto telling Nikkei his company is the region's “only multi-brand assembler”. The former mechanic to late dictator Suharto has dubbed his company the “Japanese killer”, hinging its future success on a gamble that Chinese brands will disrupt the market dominance of Toyota, Honda and other incumbents.