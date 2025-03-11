Apple adds NACS stations to its routing system for Ford drivers

In a move intended to build support for the NACS standard and streamline journey planning for electric driver drivers, Apple has announced a fairly notable update to its Apple Maps Routing system. From 10 March onwards, Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning drivers will be able to use the routing system to incorporate Tesla Supercharger locations—or any other station using the NACS standard—into their journey.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?