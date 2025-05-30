Appeals court pauses US tariff halt

Trade chaos continues as a US federal appeals court reversed the recent ruling from the Court of International Trade that blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs. On 29 May, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a bid from the White House to temporarily suspend the lower court’s order, allowing the tariffs to remain in place while it conducts a review.
