Akio Toyoda re-elected amid US$33bn acquisition controversy

Toyota shareholders have re-elected Akio Toyoda as Chairman once again with resounding 96.7% support, marking a strong recovery from last year's 72% approval—the lowest on record for any Toyota director to date. The stronger backing comes despite criticism of Toyota's US$33bn buyout of group company Toyota Industries, where Toyoda will invest 1 billion yen personally and gain 0.5% voting rights.
