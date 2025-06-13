Akio Toyoda re-elected amid US$33bn acquisition controversy

Shareholders backed Toyoda’s continued leadership despite record-low approval in 2024 and questions over Toyota governance. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota shareholders have re-elected Akio Toyoda as Chairman once again with resounding 96.7% support, marking a strong recovery from last year's 72% approval—the lowest on record for any Toyota director to date. The stronger backing comes despite criticism of Toyota's US$33bn buyout of group company Toyota Industries, where Toyoda will invest 1 billion yen personally and gain 0.5% voting rights. 

