AFAI calls upon Trump admin to streamline AV regulations

Lobbying group AFAI has requested that the NHTSA serve as the sole regulatory body for autonomous vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

Major US lobbying group, the Alliance For Automotive Innovation (IFAI), has urged the Trump administration to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) by streamlining regulations. The group, which represents all major US automakers except for Tesla, is calling for the implementation of a national performance-based framework for autonomous driving, and to establish the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as the segment’s sole regulatory body.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/afai-calls-upon-trump-admin-to-streamline-av-regulations/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here