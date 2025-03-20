AFAI calls upon Trump admin to streamline AV regulations

Major US lobbying group, the Alliance For Automotive Innovation (IFAI), has urged the Trump administration to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) by streamlining regulations. The group, which represents all major US automakers except for Tesla, is calling for the implementation of a national performance-based framework for autonomous driving, and to establish the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as the segment’s sole regulatory body.
