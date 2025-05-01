Abu Dhabi expands robotaxi plans with Autogo and Apollo Go

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) is expanding its autonomous robotaxi trials in partnership with Autogo, a subsidiary of Kintsugi Holding, and Apollo Go, Baidu’s self-driving platform. The trials, which are intended to facilitate a full commercial rollout by 2026, are part of the UAE’s ongoing strategy to become a leader in the smart mobility segment.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?