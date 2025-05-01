Abu Dhabi expands robotaxi plans with Autogo and Apollo Go

Apollo Go and Autogo join a growing number of robotaxi operators looking to seize a portion of the UAE’s nascent robotaxi segment. By Stewart Burnett

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) is expanding its autonomous robotaxi trials in partnership with Autogo, a subsidiary of Kintsugi Holding, and Apollo Go, Baidu’s self-driving platform. The trials, which are intended to facilitate a full commercial rollout by 2026, are part of the UAE’s ongoing strategy to become a leader in the smart mobility segment.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/abu-dhabi-expands-robotaxi-plans-with-autogo-and-apollo-go/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here