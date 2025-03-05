AAI: Tariffs could trigger up to 25% sticker price increase

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI), a lobbying group representing almost all automakers operating in North America, has issued a dire warning: should the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico continue in their present form it will lead to a potentially equal increase in car sticker prices. “Most [automakers] anticipate the price of some vehicle models will increase by as much as 25%,” said AAI President John Bozzella according to Reuters.