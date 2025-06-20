Volvo upgrades dynamic steering to detect tyre blowouts

Volvo Trucks has launched an upgraded version of its Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) system that can automatically detect front tyre blowouts and assist drivers in maintaining vehicle stability within a fraction of a second split. The software-enhanced VDS system reduces side forces that typically cause trucks to veer or tilt during sudden front tyre failures.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?