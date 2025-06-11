Musk sets “tentative” 22 June date for Tesla’s robotaxi launch

The new timeline is not set in stone and could be subject to delays due to Tesla “being super paranoid about safety”. By Stewart Burnett

Elon Musk has stated on X that the launch date for Tesla’s long-expected robotaxi debut in Austin is “tentatively” set for 22 June, with the first driverless delivery from factory to customer scheduled for 28 June—Musk’s birthday. The electric vehicle maker will kick off the service with roughly a dozen Model Y SUVs operating within geofenced areas under remote monitoring.

