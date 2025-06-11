Musk sets “tentative” 22 June date for Tesla’s robotaxi launch

Elon Musk has stated on X that the launch date for Tesla’s long-expected robotaxi debut in Austin is “tentatively” set for 22 June, with the first driverless delivery from factory to customer scheduled for 28 June—Musk’s birthday. The electric vehicle maker will kick off the service with roughly a dozen Model Y SUVs operating within geofenced areas under remote monitoring.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?