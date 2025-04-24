California allocates US$500m in funds for electric school buses

The grants provide up to US$375,000 per bus, with additional funding for charging infrastructure. By Stewart Burnett

California’s Air Resources Board (CARB)  has announced the allocation of US$500m in funding for 1,000 electric school buses and associated charging infrastructure. The initiative, part of the Zero-Emissions School Bus and Infrastructure (ZESBI) program, aims to reduce air pollution in vulnerable communities and will benefit 133 educational institutions. 

